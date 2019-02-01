Attorney lists Paradise Valley home for $6.9 million

Arizona personal injury lawyer Glen Lerner has listed his 10,000-square-foot Paradise Valley home for $6.9 million.

“This property is built for both family and entertaining with outdoor living spaces that are almost without compare,” stated Jonathan Friedland of The Joffe Group and the co-listing agent of the property.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom split floor plan home includes a temperature-controlled wine cellar and a home theater.

It is situated on a 49,000-square-foot lot at 7801 N. Calle Caballeros.

The outdoor living areas include multiple fire features, a meditation area and “more than $250,000 invested in unique and unusual plants on the property,” according to Mr. Friedland.

The home also boasts a professional-grade fitness room, billiards room, wet bar and a four-car garage.