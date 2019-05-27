Attorney Amanda Hough joins Jaburg Wilk

Amanda Hough (Submitted photo)

The law firm of Jaburg Wilk announced Amanda Hough joined the firm as an attorney in its construction defect litigation group.

Before joining Jaburg Wilk, Ms. Hough represented clients in insurance defense, commercial litigation and construction defect litigation, according to a press release.

“I’m very excited that Amanda has joined the firm and our construction law group,” Construction Defense Practice Group Leader Cole Crabtree said in a prepared statement.

“Her depth of construction defect defense litigation experience provides our insurance and construction clients with another excellent attorney.”

Ms. Hough received her Juris Doctor from The Arizona Summit Law School and her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University. She is admitted in both Arizona and California.