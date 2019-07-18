ATI Physical Therapy teams with Real Salt Lake – Arizona

ATI Physical Therapy recently partnered with Real Salt Lake – Arizona. (Submitted photo)

ATI Physical Therapy and Real Salt Lake – Arizona announced an agreement where ATI will be providing access to rehabilitation and sports medicine services to the young men and women athletes participating in RSL-AZ’s youth development programs.

As part of the agreement, ATI will be designated as the “Official Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Provider of RSL-AZ,” according to a press release.

ATI will also provide athletic training services to RSL-AZ athletes. Athletes, their parents and coaches can have peace of mind knowing that ATI Sports Medicine is on the sidelines, helping to prevent, assess and rehabilitate injuries.

ATI Physical Therapy and its sports medicine division are well respected, a release claims, in the academic world for a wide-range of research studies — from Olympic-level athletes to local high school and Little League players.

ATI deploys over 350 athletic trainers to more than 300 athletic organization across the U.S., including championship organizations such as Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs and the University of Alabama football program.

“ATI is thrilled to be the Official Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Provider of RSL-AZ.” Jason Pequette, senior sports medicine director, said in a prepared statement.

“Like ATI, RSL-AZ has a strong mission and purpose of giving back to the community where they live and serve, mentoring young men and women through sport activities. ATI feels privileged to be providing our athletic training services to RS-AZ, helping to keep these young athletes safe and injury free.”

Brent Erwin, RSL-AZ executive director, said the club is “thrilled” to have this partnership.

“The health and well-being of the kids is the number one priority for RSL AZ,” he said in a prepared statement.

“As a parent, I know when your child is injured and needs medical attention having a rehab specialist serving every area of the Valley as part of our club is a tremendous asset. We welcome ATI to RSL-AZ.”