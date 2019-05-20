Arizona’s Children Association CEO Denise Ensdorff dies

Denise Ensdorff, President and CEO of Arizona’s Children Association, has passed away. (Submitted photo)

President and Chief Executive Officer of Arizona’s Children Association, Denise Ensdorff, passed away on the evening of Wednesday, May 15, from a recent illness.

The entire AzCA family mourns this loss, and is so grateful for her devotion and leadership. On behalf of the board of directors, executive team and employees, the organization extends its deepest sympathies to her family.

“With the passing of Denise, AzCA has suffered a major loss — the matriarch of our agency,” said Anna Osborn, chairman of the AzCA board of directors.

“She touched the lives of so many and was truly committed to our mission and values. Denise left an incredible impact on our agency and dedicated her career to integrated care and improving the quality of services for Arizona’s children and families. She will be missed by so many. The board remains firmly committed to her vision and ensuring the future of Arizona’s Children Association.”

Ms. Ensdorff began her work at AzCA in 2007 after moving to Arizona from Colorado and moved into the role of President and CEO in 2012, according to a press release.

She was in the field of child and family services since 1985 with extensive experience in both direct clinical work as well as senior management.

She had a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work with an emphasis in child and family studies from George Williams College.

Ms. Ensdorff was licensed in both Colorado and Arizona as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and she was a member of the National Association of Social Workers.