Arizona Private Lender Association announces new board of directors

APLA President Rob Leonard of Colonial Capital (Submitted photo)

The Arizona Private Lender Association announces its 2019-20 board of directors along with its scheduled events through the summer.



According to a press release, APLA members include licensed lenders and affiliates while affiliate members include investors, title company representatives, attorneys, real estate brokers and other segments related to the lending industry.



The organization announced the following board officers:



President, Rob Leonard of Colonial Capital;

Vice President, Jack Hilton of Hilton Financial Corporation;

Treasurer, Aaron Zeese of PAJ Enterprises;

Secretary, Phil Sollomi of Scottsdale Private Lending; and

Statutory agent, Jeff Craven of Craven Law Firm.

Other board members are: Bill Anastopoulos, Gold Coast Mortgage Group; Geoff Ball, Applewood Funding; Adam Nach, Lane & Nach, P.C.; and Christine Zeihen, OPM Capital, the release added.

APLA serves the needs of Arizona private money lenders who provide loans secured by real estate with funds from private sources, according to the release, noting that its mission to “represent, promote, and foster the business of bringing private capital to Arizona for real estate projects and hold private money lenders to a high standard.”



The group meets six times a year with various guest speakers providing informative news in the private money lending arena, the release stated.

APLA also works to provide standards of conduct and education for Arizona private money lenders; coordinates with state and federal agencies on behalf of its members.



Scheduled events this summer include a networking/member drive/golf outing, and a seminar led by APLA member Mitch Medigovich in conjunction with the Arizona Trustee Association at the Blue Water Grill in Phoenix, the release added.



Visit: azprivatelenders.org.