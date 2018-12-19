Arizona Forward program addresses sustainability leadership

Arizona’s oldest environmental organization is building a new generation of business leaders to integrate practical sustainability knowledge into the organizations and communities they serve, according to Arizona Forward.

The organization launched the pilot class of its Emerging Sustainability Leaders program, which consists of 14 participants, in early December.

“The Emerging Sustainability Leaders program is the state’s first sustainability-focused business leadership program of its type; it will guide participants in developing tools to usher in a more sustainable, resilient future,” Arizona Forward officials stated in a release.

The program is geared toward early to mid-career professionals who have been identified for their leadership potential.

Participants in the pilot class were selected for, among other things, their commitment to sustainability, capacity to integrate sustainability into their organization and interest in being a “long-term influencer in Arizona’s sustainability initiatives,” according to the release.

“As we begin the 50th anniversary year of Arizona Forward, our members saw an opportunity to grow leaders who could merge sustainability and business goals to steward our resources as we head into the next 50 years,” stated Lori Singleton, president and CEO of Arizona Forward.

“Cultivating and equipping these next-generation leaders today will fill a niche in practice-based sustainability learning.”

Over the past year, Arizona Forward has pursued an agenda aimed at influencing long-term transformation in areas such as: urban waterways, including the Rio Reimagined and Santa Cruz River Heritage projects; forest health; clean transportation; and canal redevelopment.

“In addition to helping civic and business organizations lead the way in environmental stewardship, the Emerging Sustainability Leaders program is also a long-term succession plan for Arizona Forward,” stated Dave Skinner, Arizona Forward board chair and area operations manager for HDR, Inc.

“Our members believe this organization makes an impact, and we want to ensure a healthy pipeline of talent to participate in supporting decades-long efforts.”

Participating in the program are: Tinsley Andrews, marketing coordinator, Arizona Community Foundation; Odette Bakker, city of Phoenix planning and development management assistant; C.J. Berg, APS energy innovation analyst; Matthew Hann, water resources engineer, HDR; Michael Hwang, supply chain manager (commodity and technical), Intel; Andrew Iacona, project manager, Northern Arizona University.

Also, Rob Jackson, education director, Cosanti Foundation; Austin Jones, manager (waste programs), Freeport-McMoRan; Jessica Knowlton, senior specialist (social responsibility, community development), Freeport-McMoRan; Hether Krause, environmental and sustainability program manager, city of Avondale; Ana Lopez, environmental scientist, SRP; Suresh Raghavendra, program manager, AECOM; Trevor Root, site civil engineer, HDR; and Lauren Whittaker, environmental programs specialist, city of Mesa.