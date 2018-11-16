Arizona firm hires 6 lawyers, boosting attorney total to 88

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC has announced the addition of six attorneys, expanding the firm to 88 lawyers.

As Of Counsel at the firm, Christopher Stuart focuses his practice on complex commercial and mass tort litigation, according to a release.

He has more than 20 years of litigation experience in cases involving bank collapses, industrial fires, floods, groundwater contamination, air contamination “and a host of other, mostly, manmade mishaps,” the release stated.

Mr. Stuart’s clients include governmental entities, financial institutions and asset management companies and a variety of manufacturers.

Tyler Kirshner focuses his practice in the areas of transportation, auto, products and general liability defense.

While in law school, he earned a CALI Award for Constitutional Law and Patent Clinic, was a William H. Pedrick Scholar and a College of Law Scholarship recipient.

Alexander Lindvall focuses his practice in the areas of automobile and commercial trucking defense, products liability, wrongful death and personal injury and general liability defense.

Before joining JSH as an associate, he worked as a law clerk for three Valley law firms and as a legal extern for the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest.

Nicolas Martino is an associate in the firm’s Transportation, Auto, Products and General Liability Trial Group, focusing his practice in the areas of trucking and transportation, and wrongful death and personal injury defense.

Brendan Melander is an associate in the firm’s General Liability and Auto Trial Group and focuses his practice on automobile liability defense, general civil litigation, premises liability and products liability.

He earned the Daniel Cracchiolo Scholarship and is a two-time William H. Pedrick Scholar.

Alexis Wood is an associate in the firm’s Bad Faith and Extra-Contractual Liability Trial Group where she focuses on defending insurance company clients in bad faith litigation, providing insurance coverage advice and defending general personal injury and wrongful death actions.

Before joining JSH, she worked as a 2017 summer law clerk at the firm.

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli is the largest trial defense law firm in Arizona specializing in insurance and insurance coverage, according to the release.