Alexander chairs State Bar of Arizona’s Section of Taxation

Giselle C. Alexander is newly-elected chair of the State Bar of Arizona Tax Law Executive Council. (Submitted photo)

Dickinson Wright has announced that Giselle C. Alexander, of counsel in the Phoenix office, has been elected chair of the State Bar of Arizona Tax Law Executive Council.

As chair, Ms. Alexander will be involved with improving the education of attorneys and tax professionals in the laws of taxation, facilitating networking in the industry, and communicating recent developments and current issues affecting the industry, according to a press release.

There are nine attorneys on the executive council and more than 250 members of the tax section, the release noted.

“I am honored to chair this council and look forward to working with some great minds in tax law,” said Ms. Alexander in a prepared statement.

She is said to practice primarily in tax controversy as she represents her clients in audits, administrative appeals, and litigation adverse to federal, state, and local entities.

She was selected for the ABA Tax Section 2018-2019 Class of Nolan Fellows and is a 2017, 2018, and 2019 Southwest Super Lawyers Rising Star.