AHH gets $1K grant from Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust

Arizona Helping Hands — the largest provider of basic needs for Arizona’s children in foster care — has received a $100,000 grant awarded by the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

Funding from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust underwrites support for construction costs for the Licensing and Safety program, which provides fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, first aid kits, and safety locks required by the state to approve foster homes for licensing at Arizona Helping Hands Foster Family Resource Center, according to a press release.

“In 2018, Arizona Helping Hands was able to provide licensing and safety equipment to more than 1,000 families. The Licensing and Safety program removes an impediment to the licensing process by providing items for free, while promoting safety and health.” AHH President/CEO Dan Shufelt said in a prepared statement.

Arizona Helping Hands is the largest provider of essential needs including beds, cribs, clothing, and diapers for children in foster care. Due to growing needs of foster children entering the system, AHH relocated to a newly-built 18,000 square foot facility in November 2018 to provide more resources for children in foster care.

“We have created a Foster Family Resource Center where foster families can find an array of services to meet their needs. Our larger facility enables us to lend even more assistance to foster families who are providing love and support to children who have been victims of abuse and neglect,” Mr. Shufelt said.

In 2018, AHH provided 3,338 twin beds and cribs for children in foster care. The agency’s latest financial statement reflects $.93 of each dollar donated is used in direct program services, with primary funding source from generous donations from individuals, the release noted.

The Foster Family Resource Center’s purchase and renovation are the focus of the organization’s $3 million capital campaign for which funding is sought.

“There is a great need today for more families to step forward to open their hearts and homes to children in need,” Mr. Shufelt said.

“We are so grateful to the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust for supporting this important program with their capital gift.”

“Our goal is to help clear the way financially for more families to open their homes to foster our community’s displaced children,” said Carol Schilling, trustee chair, Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, in a prepared statement.

Since the Trust began its grantmaking in 1998, more than $310 million has been awarded to 987 nonprofit organizations in its home states of Arizona and Indiana.

For more information: ninapulliamtrust.org; and azhelpinghands.org.