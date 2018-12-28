Abrazo hospital presenting free event on heart health

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital and Abrazo Community Health Network will have a free public forum on heart health 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at JW Marriott at Desert Ridge Resort, 5350 E. Marriott Drive, Phoenix.

The Embrace Your Heart event is slated to feature a live broadcast of an advanced cardiac procedure, along with patient and physician storytelling and a question-and-answer session with Abrazo’s top cardiovascular specialists, according to a release.

Free health screenings also will be provided to the first 50 people signing up on-site at the event.

Heart disease is one of the top killers of both men and women in the United States, but new testing and treatments are offering patients more hope than ever before, according to Dr. Timothy Byrne, the event’s keynote speaker.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that more than 600,000 Americans die of heart disease each year. It is the leading cause of death in both men and women, according to the CDC.

“Abrazo is committed to helping patients and their loved ones understand the risks associated with heart disease so they can seize control of their health,” the release stated.

To register for the forum, visit abrazohealth.com or call 877-934-9355.