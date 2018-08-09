Abrazo hospital executives receive national recognition

Abrazo Community Health Network executives Jeff Patterson and Asja DiMuria were included in the newly released list of up-and-coming healthcare leaders under 40 by “Becker’s Hospital Review.”

Jeff Patterson

Becker’s, a national healthcare trade publication, stated that individuals on its Rising Stars: 90 Healthcare Leaders Under 40 list are recognized for their “innovative approach to patient care and health system improvement, overseeing crucial projects and growing their companies.”

Mr. Patterson, a Phoenix resident, is CEO of the 217-bed Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale and 59-bed Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix, both of which earned the Tenet Healthcare 2018 Circle of Excellence Award in recognition of the hospitals’ clinical and operational performance, according to a release.

He joined Abrazo in January after serving as CEO of Nacogdoches (Texas) Medical Center and COO of Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Calif.

Ms. DiMuria, an Arcadia-area resident, is chief financial officer at Abrazo West Campus, a 188-bed acute care hospital with a Level 1 trauma center in Goodyear.

Asja DiMuria

Becker’s noted she educates the clinical staff on the financial side of operating a hospital.

She previously served as associate CFO of Abrazo West Campus, having joined Abrazo Health in 1998 as a financial counselor at Phoenix Baptist Hospital.

“Jeff and Asja represent the next generation of healthcare leaders. They are both instrumental in guiding the patient-centered focus and advances at their respective campuses,” stated Frank Molinaro, chief executive officer of Abrazo Community Health Network.

Abrazo Community Health Network includes five acute-care hospitals – Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, urgent care centers, primary care and specialty physician practices.

