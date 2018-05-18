4 law clerks join one of Arizona’s largest firms for summer

Ian Beck, Nicole Prefontaine, Brian Cuevas and Evann Waschuk have joined Jones, Skelton & Hochuli as summer law clerks, the firm announced.

“Our summer law clerk program is designed to introduce law students to private practice firms, giving them an opportunity to explore a variety of practice areas and gain insight into the day-to-day practice of law at JSH,” a release stated.

“Our law clerks are given the opportunity to observe trials, depositions, mediations and arbitrations, as well as attend professional development seminars and get to know our attorneys and staff at social events hosted throughout the summer.”

Mr. Beck is pursuing his J.D. at Michigan State University College of Law. He is an active member of the St. Thomas More Society and Latino Law Society. He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University, W.P. Carey School of Business with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Law.

Ms. Prefontaine is earning her J.D. at Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University. She serves as associate editor of the Jurimetrics Journal, is a member of the Corporate and Business Law Society and was a Fall 2016 Pedrick Scholar. She received her Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Mr. Cuevas also is earning his J.D. at Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. He is a member of the Law Journal for Social Justice, Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps, Moot Court, Chicano Latino Law Students Association, Corporate and Business Law Society and is a Student Ambassador. He graduated summa cum laude from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Studies and minor in Philosophy.

Ms. Waschuk is pursuing her J.D. at Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. She is a member of the Corporate and Business Law Society and Sports and Entertainment Law Journal. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude in Business Administration from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.

With more than 85 lawyers, Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, P.L.C. is a defense law firm in Arizona specializing in insurance and insurance coverage. Lawyers focus their practice in the defense of corporations, self-insureds, government entities, insurance carriers and medical malpractice carriers, the release stated.