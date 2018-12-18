2nd TapHouse Kitchen opens Jan. 4 in Phoenix

TapHouse Kitchen will expand in 2019 when a second location opens Friday, Jan. 4, at 3131 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix.

The new spot boasts interior and exterior features that were built from the ground up, according to a release.

The custom interior of 7,000 square feet “is a contemporary, industrial design mixed with warm elements such as reclaimed barnwood, comfortable furnishings and an indoor/outdoor patio with a fireplace and views of Piestewa Peak,” the release stated.

The kitchen offers guests views of the culinary activity taking place.

“We’re thrilled to expand the TapHouse Kitchen family with this second location and fill the demand for quality dining in North Central Phoenix,” Patrick Karvis, executive chef, stated.

“We’re excited to deliver an expanded menu in comfortable yet sophisticated surroundings that the neighborhood will appreciate.”

General Manager Jamie Morris grew up in the neighborhood, “and now I’m raising my own family here. We’re really excited to be opening TapHouse Kitchen in our community. It’s a beautiful spot, perfect for the Shea neighborhood, great food and relaxed surroundings.”

According to the release, Chef Karvis’ menu for the Hilton Village location in Scottsdale, “is amplified at the North Central Phoenix location.”

Items include chicken parmesan and Creekstone beef sliders; crispy calamari with Calabrian chili aioli, lemon and herbs; and house-made pretzels with Kona Long Board beer mustard and cheese fondue.

At the Phoenix location, lunch and dinner will be served 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Happy hour will be seven days a week, 3-6 p.m.