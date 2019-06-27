2944 Plaza sells for $4.63M in Phoenix

2944 Plaza is at 2944 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

NAI Horizon represented Alva Pinchot, LLC (Frederic Winssinger, Principal), in the $4.63 million disposition of 2944 Plaza, a 28,312-square-foot office property at 2944 N. 44th St., in Phoenix.

NAI Horizon Senior Vice President Lane Neville and Associate Logan Crum represented the seller. Tenants at 2944 Plaza include NAI Horizon, RW Partners, ORB Architecture, Freestar LLC, Salt Digital and the office of U.S. Congressman Greg Stanton.

Architect Eddie Jones designed the building, which is near the intersection of 44th Street and Thomas Road. It earned two design awards: the American Institute Honor Award and the AIA Western International Design Award, according to a press release.

“The property is strategically located in the heart of the 44th Street corridor with immediate proximity to the acclaimed Arcadia neighborhood, one of the most sought after residential areas in the City of Phoenix,” Mr. Neville said in a prepared statement.

Jeff Conrad with Lee and Associates was the broker for the buyer, Curran Properties, L.P. of Washington, which Michael Dolan, Scott Carson and Carrie Carson represented.