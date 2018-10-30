‘2017 Prospector of the Year’ Vicente Cantua leverages multifamily sale in Phoenix

Another multifamily sale is in the books for Vicente Cantua of SVN Desert Commercial Advisors.

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors named Mr. Cantua the 2017 Prospector of the Year for demonstrating his tenacity in building his business throughout the year, according to a release.

He and his real estate partner, Carrick Sears, also received Deal of the Year.

“By leveraging his dedication of hitting the phones every day, utilizing all the tools and resources at SVN, (Mr. Cantua) lands and closes the newest multifamily property for approximately $1M in Phoenix,” according to the release.

The 6,950-square-foot property, Casa Bonita, 3205 E. Earll in Phoenix, closed on Oct. 22 with a sale price of $975,000.

“The east Camelback submarket is seeing tremendous growth and properties in the area have been trading in the upwards of $200K/unit. Casa Bonita, a complex made up of one- and two-bedroom units are individually metered in this eight-unit complex, which sold for $122K/unit,” according to the release.

The buyer, Hendro Riyadi, is a first-time investor in Arizona from California, according to the release.

