2 new associates at Jones, Skelton and Hochuli

Jones, Skelton and Hochuli, PLC, has two new associates, Alejandro Barrientos and W. Michael Yohler, expanding the firm to 88 lawyers.

Mr. Barrientos is the newest associate in the firm’s appellate group. Prior to joining JSH, he served as a judicial law clerk to Judge Maurice Portley and Judge Samuel Thumma of the Arizona Court of Appeals, and Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer of the Arizona Supreme Court, according to a release.

He was also a deputy public defender for the Maricopa County Public Defender’s Office. During law school, Mr. Barrientos served as the articles editor for the Arizona Summit Law Review.

He received his J.D. from Arizona Summit Law School, graduating cum laude, and a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming. While pursuing his undergraduate degree, Mr. Barrientos worked as an assistant engineer and translator for Engineers Without Borders in Honduras, according to the release.

Mr. Yohler has dedicated most of his 20-year career to defending insurance carriers in all manner of claims, with a particular emphasis in personal injury matters, according to the release.

An experienced trial attorney, he has first-chaired 40 jury trials. He regularly represents clients in arbitrations and mediations, and has experience defending clients against subrogation claims, tort issues and criminal offenses.

He works in the firm’s general liability and auto trial group. Prior to joining JSH, Mr. Yohler worked as staff counsel with Farmers Insurance for 10 years. He received his J.D. from University of Denver Sturm College of Law and his bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Arizona State University, according to the release.

Go to jshfirm.com.