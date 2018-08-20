2 Jaburg Wilk partners earn honors as lawyers of the year

Jaburg Wilk has announced that Lauren L. Garner was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as a 2019 Lawyer of the Year for Litigation – Trusts and Estates, and Maria Crimi Speth was recognized as a 2019 Lawyer of the Year for Technology Law in the Phoenix area.

“Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the Lawyer of the Year, making this accolade particularly significant,” a release from the law firm stated.

“These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.

“Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity,” according to the release.

In addition to the Lawyer of the Year award, Ms. Garner was listed in the “2019 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America” in the following practice areas: Trusts and Estates, Litigation – Trusts and Estates.

Ms. Speth was listed in Information Technology Law, Technology Law, Copyright Law, Trademark Law.

First published in 1983, Best Lawyers is regarded as a “definitive guide to legal excellence,” the release stated.