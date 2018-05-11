10-year lease OK’d for Biltmore Nail Bar at Camelback Road and 32nd Street

May 11th, 2018 · by · Comments:

A view of Biltmore Plaza, where the nail bar is to go in. (Submitted photo)

A grand opening is scheduled for mid- to late-September for the Biltmore Nail Bar, which is to occupy 5,000 square feet at Biltmore Plaza.

Built in 1979, Biltmore Plaza is anchored by a Safeway supermarket and is on 10.65 acres at the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street.

The NAI Horizon retail team of Gabe Ortega, Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek and Patrick Anthon represented Biltmore Nail Bar LLC of Phoenix in the 10-year lease transaction.

“Biltmore Plaza is one of the premier retail properties along the Camelback Corridor with a dynamic tenant roster that really caters to the high-end consumers in the area,” Mr. Ortega said in the release.

“The caliber of the build-out and concept that the tenant has planned here is going to set a new standard for luxury in the beauty and aesthetics service sector. In addition to manicures and pedicures, they will also offer waxing, facials and therapeutic massage,” he said.

Established in 1992, NAI Horizon is a full-service commercial real estate company serving Arizona with offices in Phoenix and Tucson. For more information visit www.naihorizon.com.

Tags ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie