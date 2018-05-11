10-year lease OK’d for Biltmore Nail Bar at Camelback Road and 32nd Street

A grand opening is scheduled for mid- to late-September for the Biltmore Nail Bar, which is to occupy 5,000 square feet at Biltmore Plaza.
Built in 1979, Biltmore Plaza is anchored by a Safeway supermarket and is on 10.65 acres at the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street.
The NAI Horizon retail team of Gabe Ortega, Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek and Patrick Anthon represented Biltmore Nail Bar LLC of Phoenix in the 10-year lease transaction.
“Biltmore Plaza is one of the premier retail properties along the Camelback Corridor with a dynamic tenant roster that really caters to the high-end consumers in the area,” Mr. Ortega said in the release.
“The caliber of the build-out and concept that the tenant has planned here is going to set a new standard for luxury in the beauty and aesthetics service sector. In addition to manicures and pedicures, they will also offer waxing, facials and therapeutic massage,” he said.
