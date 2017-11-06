Two men charged by grand jury following Paradise Valley crimes

Two men have been indicted by a grand jury following crimes that occurred in the Town of Paradise Valley.
Nearly three years ago, on Nov. 24, 2014, the Paradise Valley police responded to a report of a residential burglary at the 5500 block of east San Miguel Avenue, at about 3:23 p.m.
Based on the scientific analysis of the evidence recovered by responding officers and the subsequent investigation, Christien M. Petty, 25, was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 27 for Burglary in the Second Degree, a class 3 felony.
The second offender, Shahab Farvardin, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 10 for two counts of Sexual Abuse, a class 5 felony.
On March 20, 2016, and June 12, 2017, the PVPD investigated two separate reports alleging sexual abuse during a spa treatment by a massage therapist while at a Paradise Valley report, police officials said.
Farvardin was identified as the massage therapist during both treatments. The investigation of both cases led to his grand jury indictment.
The Paradise Valley police urges residents to call the police if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood at 9-1-1 or 480-948-7410.