Town technology leads to stolen vehicle recovery

A stolen vehicle has been recovered on Feb. 22, due to the Town of Paradise Valley license plate readers, police say.
At 9:52 a.m. on Feb. 22, the Paradise Valley Police Department was dispatched to a license plate reader hit of a stolen vehicle.
Police learned the vehicle was heading southbound on Tatum Boulevard from Shea Boulevard, according to a news release. The vehicle was located and the driver was subsequently arrested, the release stated.
Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime. Any residents with information regarding this incident or any other crimes are urged to call 480-948-7410.