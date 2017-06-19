Three juveniles arrested for aggravated assault

Three juveniles have been arrested, following an investigation of an assault occurring at a party, Paradise Valley police officials say.
On April 3, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report that a juvenile had been assaulted and had sustained injuries in the 3600 block of east Marlette Avenue the previous night while attending a juvenile party.
The responding officer conducted initial witness interviews and collected evidence at the scene of the assault. The case was then forwarded to the Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit for follow up.
Through subsequent investigation, it was determined that four juveniles arrived at the party and demanded money from a guest there, police said.
The juveniles are then believed to have assaulted the victim and several of them brandished firearms during the incident.
Investigators were able to identify and arrest three Phoenix juveniles involved in the assault. The identity of the fourth juvenile is currently unconfirmed; however, investigators are still actively following available leads in this case.
The three juveniles were taken into custody by detectives and charged with Theft by Extortion, Aggravated Assault and Threatening and Intimidating. They are currently still in custody at the South East Mesa Juvenile Detention Center pending their next court appearance, police say.
If anyone was information about this crime or any other crimes in Paradise Valley, they are urged to call 480-948-7410.