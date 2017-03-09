Stolen vehicle recovered following license plate reader alert

The Paradise Valley Police Department has arrested one individual and recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz after receiving a hit from the town license plate readers.
At 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, the Paradise Valley Police Department received an alert from the license plate reader in the area of north Tatum Boulevard and east McDonald Drive on a 2017 Mercedes Benz AMG convertible, bearing Arizona license plate BZF5642, a police news release stated.
The Mercedes had been reported stolen out of Phoenix on Feb. 24, police said.
Officers located the vehicle traveling northbound on north Tatum Boulevard, and conducted a high-risk stop in the 4800 block of east Mockingbird Lane.
The driver was arrested without incident and the vehicle recovered, police said.