Stolen rental truck recovered by PVPD

The Paradise Valley Police Department has recovered a rental truck stolen from the city of Tempe last June, by receiving an alert from town license plate readers.
At 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a license plate reader hit in the area of north Scottsdale Road and east Lincoln Drive, according to police officials.
The alert was on a 2016 GMC Budget Rental truck bearing Oklahoma license plate, 2RH057, reported stolen out of Tempe on June 2, 2016, police said.
Officers located the vehicle traveling westbound on east Lincoln Drive and conducted a high-risk stop in the 4800 block of east Lincoln Drive.
The driver was arrested without incident on Paradise Valley charges and warrants from other agencies. The vehicle was recovered, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident or other crimes is urged to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.