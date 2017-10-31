Residential construction site falls victim to burglary

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the 6300 block of east Joshua Tree Lane in reference to a delayed report of a residential burglary.
Sometime between May 19 and Oct. 27, a residential burglary is believed to have taken place at the home, police officials said in a police report.
No forced entry was made and an alarm was not set, police said, noting the home was under construction and unoccupied during this time frame.
The homeowner advised tools that electronics were missing, the police report stated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.