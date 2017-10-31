Residential construction site falls victim to burglary

Oct 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

At about 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the 6300 block of east Joshua Tree Lane in reference to a delayed report of a residential burglary.

Sometime between May 19 and Oct. 27, a residential burglary is believed to have taken place at the home, police officials said in a police report.

No forced entry was made and an alarm was not set, police said, noting the home was under construction and unoccupied during this time frame.

The homeowner advised tools that electronics were missing, the police report stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.

Tags · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie