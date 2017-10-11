Residential burglaries escalate across town in first week of October

The Paradise Valley Police Department is reporting five residential burglaries that have occurred within the past week.
The first report was on Oct. 4, while an Oct. 9 report estimates the burglary happened within the past 10 days.
Four of the five burglaries included a window being utilized to gain access to the home, the collective police reports show. Three homes had a front or rear window shattered, while one home was entered through the use of an unlocked window. The fifth home does not have a determined point of entry, police say.
The string of burglaries are:
- An Oct. 4 burglary report in the 6800 block of east Hummingbird Lane. The homeowner advised between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., unknown subject(s) entered the house through an unlocked window and rummaged through various cabinet and dresser drawers. At this point, no property has been reported stolen, a police report states.
- An Oct. 7 burglary report at about 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of East Valley Vista Lane. Entry was found to have been made through a rear door of the residence in which the glass pane had been broken out. Initial valuables determined to be taken were personal electronics. The installed alarm system was not set active, police said.
- An Oct. 8 report of a residential burglary occurring between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of east Keim Drive. An unknown subject(s) smashed the front door window glass to gain entry. Jewelry and small electronics were taken. The house alarm was not on.
- An Oct. 9 burglary occurring between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of north Quail Road. An unknown subject(s) shattered a rear window to gain entry into the home, a police report states. Jewelry and a laptop were stolen. The alarm motion detectors were not working and there were no cameras.
- A residential burglary was reported in the 5100 block of north Casa Blanca Drive on Oct. 9. Officials believe the burglary occurred sometime within the past 10 days. An unknown subject(s) entered the home by an unknown method, police said, noting that there was no sign of forced entry. Six firearms were taken, and the house does not have an alarm or cameras, the police report states.
The Paradise Valley Police Department urges residents to keep their doors secure to prevent a burglar from gaining entry to their home.
“Using alarms usually reduces the amount of time burglars are inside your house and the amount of property they have time to steal,” each PVPD police report states. “It also causes them to rush, which often leads to mistakes and additional evidence being left, enhancing the chance of catching the suspect and recovering any stolen property.”
The police department also recommends to always close the garage door when not in use, lock doors and set an alarm. Motion and glass break sensors are also recommended, in addition to marking and taking inventory of property.
For a home security survey or tips on how to make your home safer, contact Community Resource Officer Kevin Albert at KAlbert@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov.
News Services Editor Melissa Fittro can be reached at 623-445-2746, by e-mail at mfittro@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MelissaFittro