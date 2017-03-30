PVPD responds to burglary call March 29
Paradise Valley Police Department headquarters are at 6433 E. Lincoln Drive. (File photo)
The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a burglary call in the 6100 block of north Palo Cristi Road, at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, police officials say.
During the investigation it was learned unknown subject/s at this time removed two golf cart type vehicles from the residence, according to a press release.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley police department at 480-948-7410.
