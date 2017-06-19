PVPD respond to residential-alarm call

Jun 19th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A residential alarm appears to have deterred a burglar attempting to break-in to a home on McDonald Drive, police officials say.

On June 16, Paradise Valley police officers responded to a burglary-alarm call in the 5300 block of east McDonald Drive.

Upon arrival, it appeared an unknown subject(s) forced entry to the back door of the residence, but at this time it does not appear any property was taken, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.

Tags · · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie