PVPD respond to residential-alarm call

A residential alarm appears to have deterred a burglar attempting to break-in to a home on McDonald Drive, police officials say.
On June 16, Paradise Valley police officers responded to a burglary-alarm call in the 5300 block of east McDonald Drive.
Upon arrival, it appeared an unknown subject(s) forced entry to the back door of the residence, but at this time it does not appear any property was taken, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.