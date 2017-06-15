PVPD: Doorbell technology helps identify suspected burglar

A man attempted to break-in to a Paradise Valley home on the afternoon of June 14, according to police officials.
At 3:10 p.m. on June 14, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of an attempted residential burglary in the 6700 block of east Caballo Drive.
Upon arrival officers determined, that a Hispanic male entered the property and removed a window screen and attempted to force open a window into the residence, police officials say.
The male took a bike from a fenced yard and was confronted by the homeowner, police said.
The male fled the area in a 2000s black Dodge Neon, driven by a pregnant Hispanic female, police said.
The homeowner was able to produce surveillance video, and video from his Ring.Com doorbell to help identify the suspects in this case.
The Paradise Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.
Police officials urge residents to look their doors and to use alarms.
“Using alarms usually reduces the amount of time burglars are inside your house, and the amount of property they have time to steal,” the PVPD report stated.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary is urged to call 480-948-7410.