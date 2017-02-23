PVPD arrest three individuals in connection to stolen vehicle

Three individuals have been arrested by Paradise Valley police following a stolen vehicle discovery, police officials say.

At 6:34 p.m. Feb. 18, Paradise Valley police responded to a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle traveling southbound from Shea Boulevard to north Tatum Boulevard, according to a news release.

The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted at 5203 E. Lincoln Drive, where three occupants were taken into custody as a result, police stated.

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.

