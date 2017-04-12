PVPD arrest one person, recover stolen vehicle

An April 11 license plate reader hit in the Town of Paradise Valley led to one arrest and recovery of a vehicle, police officials say.
At 9:54 p.m. April 11, Paradise Valley police officers responded to a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle traveling southbound from Shea Boulevard on north Tatum Boulevard.
The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was conducted in the area of 4600 E. Lincoln Drive.
The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant in the vehicle, and detained for questioning, according to police. The vehicle was returned to the victim.
Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.