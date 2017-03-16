PVPD arrest local contractor suspected of theft

The Paradise Valley Police Department investigators arrested one man on March 16, on a felony warrant after he was suspected of theft.
In August 2015, the Paradise Valley Police Department began investigating a complaint in which a resident reported that she had entered into an agreement with Paul La Chance of Murray and Sons Construction to have nearly $60,000 worth of landscaping work done at her residence.
To begin work, the resident presented a check for $15,000 to Mr. La Chance, which was subsequently cashed, according to police officials.
A short time later, but before the work project began, the resident and Mr. La Chance agreed to cancel the contract and return the $15,000 deposit.
The complaint was received because no work was performed and the deposit money was never returned, police said.
The Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit began working hand in hand with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and learned that Mr. La Chance had a long history of complaints with AZ ROC for unlicensed activity, poor workmanship, and failure to make repairs.
The unit also learned that the contracting license for Murry and Sons Construction was suspended at the time this contract was entered into.
The joint investigation between Paradise Valley’s CIU and AZ ROC resulted in a felony theft warrant being issued for the rest of Mr. La Chance.
On March 16, 2017, members of CIU located Mr. La Chance at his residence and took him into custody without incident, police said.
Mr. La Chance will be booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Fourth Avenue jail, on not only the felony warrant originating from the Paradise Valley case, but also two misdemeanor warrants for contracting without a license, and failure to pay on a contracting violation which originated from AZ ROC’s investigations into unrelated criminal cases, the police said.
Individuals are reminded to do their due diligence, always hire licensed contractors, and always check referenced and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors’ website at roc.az.gov before hiring.