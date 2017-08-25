Police: Vehicle stolen following traffic collision

Following a minor traffic accident, a Paradise Valley resident’s vehicle was stolen, police officials say.
At about 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 23, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the area of north Tatum Boulevard and east Crystal Lane in reference to a theft of vehicle call-for-service, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle after the two were involved in a minor traffic accident. The victim’s vehicle was later located unoccupied in the city of Phoenix by the Phoenix Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.