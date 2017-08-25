Police: Vehicle stolen following traffic collision

Aug 25th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Paradise Valley Police Department is at 6433 E. Lincoln Drive. (submitted photo)

Following a minor traffic accident, a Paradise Valley resident’s vehicle was stolen, police officials say.

At about 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 23, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the area of north Tatum Boulevard and east Crystal Lane in reference to a theft of vehicle call-for-service, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, it was learned that the suspect(s) stole the victim’s vehicle after the two were involved in a minor traffic accident. The victim’s vehicle was later located unoccupied in the city of Phoenix by the Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.

Tags · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie