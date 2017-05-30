Police: teenagers arrested in pursuit of stolen vehicle

Three juveniles were arrested in the Town of Paradise Valley on the morning of May 26, following a license plate reader hit on a stolen pickup truck, police officials say.
At about 9:52 a.m. May 26, Paradise Valley police officers responded to the area of north Tatum Boulevard and east McDonald Drive in reference to a license plate reader hit on a stolen 2008 silver Nissan pickup truck.
Officers located the vehicle in the 3600 block of east Lincoln Drive, were the vehicle turned south onto north Palo Cristi. Officers activated their emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, police say, but the stolen vehicle failed to stop.
Soon after, the vehicle started to slow down in a residential neighborhood and before the stolen vehicle came to a complete stop, all three occupants jumped out of the vehicle and began to run.
Additional units arrived on scene and a perimeter was created. Phoenix Police Department assisted with their K9 officer, police say.
The first subject that was arrested is a 16-year-old runaway male with a warrant for a minor carrying a firearm, police officials said. Secondly, a 14-year-old female was arrested, followed by the arrest of a 16-year-old female.
All three suspects were medically checked by the Phoenix Fire Department.
Charges against the three vehicles range from being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, to failure to obey law enforcement, trespassing and fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.
The teenagers were to be booked into the juvenile detention center in Mesa, police said.
Anyone with information about this crime or other crimes in the Town of Paradise Valley are urged to call 480-948-7410.