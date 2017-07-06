Police: suspects flee Paradise Valley burglary

A burglary-in-progress was interrupted on July 5, on Stanford Drive in Paradise Valley, police officials say.

At 4:47 p.m. July 5, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a burglary-in-progress in the 3500 block of east Stanford Drive.

Two Hispanic males broke into a maintenance shed and stole various tools, police say.

The suspects fled the scene westbound on east Stanford prior to police arrival, in an older gold-colored Jeep Cherokee, police officials said. No license plate was obtained.

Both suspects are believed to be short, thin and have goatees.

Anyone with information on this incident are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.

