Police: suspect attempts to harm victim following burglary

An adult male was reportedly caught stealing landscaping equipment, before attempting to run-over the victim on the morning of Wednesday, July 12, Paradise Valley police officials say.

At 10:25 a.m. on July 12, the Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of a residential burglary in the 7000 block of east Berneil Drive.

Upon arrival officers determined that a Hispanic male entered a fenced residential yard and took landscaping equipment. The victim witnessed the crime and attempted to stop the suspect by standing in the street in front of the suspects’ vehicle, police say.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Impala and he committed an Aggravated Robbery by attempting to run over the victim, police officials say.

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime. Anyone with information on this burglary are urged to call 480-948-7410.

