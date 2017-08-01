Police seek information on Paradise Valley construction site burglaries

The Paradise Valley Police Department is seeking information on two construction site burglaries which took place July 31 and Aug. 1.
At 12:29 p.m. on July 31, the police department was notified of a burglary in the 6400 block of east Joshua Tree Lane, where officers were informed that an unknown person entered through an unsecured kitchen window that was covered with plywood.
Various power tools were stolen, police officials said.
The police department was notified of another construction site burglary at 7:52 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the 6600 block of north 60th street.
Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unknown person entered through the front of the property, which did not have a front door. Various power tools were stolen, police say.
Anyone with information on either burglary is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.