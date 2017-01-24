Police: residential burglary occurs in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley police officials say more burglary arrests are being made and response times have been reduced due to new efforts at the public safety entity. (file photo)
On Jan. 21, at about 10:45 p.m., Paradise Valley police responded to the 6600 block of Berneil Drive in reference to a residential burglary, according to police officials.
Between 5:30 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., an unknown suspect entered an unsecured rear door and removed jewelry and various electronic items, police said.
Any one with information regarding this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.
