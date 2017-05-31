Police report various personal items stolen from Plaza Resort room

May 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Paradise Valley Police Department is seeking information on missing items taken from a guest room at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.

At 11:24 a.m. on Monday, May 29, PVPD was notified of a burglary at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road.

According to police officials, an unknown person(s) entered a guest room between 1:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and took two cellphones, an iPad, and two wallets. There was no sign of forced entry, police say.

Anyone with information on this burglary are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.

Tags · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie