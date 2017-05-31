Police report various personal items stolen from Plaza Resort room

The Paradise Valley Police Department is seeking information on missing items taken from a guest room at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort.
At 11:24 a.m. on Monday, May 29, PVPD was notified of a burglary at the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road.
According to police officials, an unknown person(s) entered a guest room between 1:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and took two cellphones, an iPad, and two wallets. There was no sign of forced entry, police say.
Anyone with information on this burglary are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.