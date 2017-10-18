Police: Money-laundering couple arrested in Paradise Valley

Two suspects wanted for money laundering by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, were found and arrested in a rented Paradise Valley home.
Alexander Podgurski, 33, and Savanna Farmer, 29, were arrested on Oct. 17, after a search warrant was executed at the rental home, in the 6700 block of east Meadowlark Lane.
In early October, the Paradise Valley Criminal Investigation’s Unit was contacted by the SDCDA asking for assistance in locating the two suspects who initially fled from San Diego to Puerto Rico, according to a Paradise Valley Police Department report. Information had been developed that the suspects had returned to the United States and were residing in Paradise Valley, the report stated.
Detectives were able to confirm the suspects were renting a home on Meadowlark Lane, and subsequently obtained a search warrant.
The suspects were both located within the residence and taken into custody. Numerous electronic and paper records were also located and seized, the report stated.
The items of evidence will be turned over to the SDCDA Investigators.
Both Podgurski and Farmer were booked into Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue jail on warrants for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to advertise falsely, and conspiracy to access computers without authorization, among others.
Each warrant had a bond amount of $1 million, the police report stated. Podgurski and Farmer are expected to attend an initial appearance and extradition hearings before being transferred back to San Diego.