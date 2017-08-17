Police: Man arrested for carrying stolen sports memorabilia

The Paradise Valley Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Lee T. Nutty, in connection to a residential burglar from July 2017.
In July, a residential burglary occurred in the 5100 block of east Desert Park Lane. The victims indicated that someone had gained acess to their home and removed a couple of pieces of signed sports memorabilia, according to police officials.
The case was forwarded to the Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit for follow up, and Nutty was identified as a suspect.
On Aug. 15, CIU detectives located Nutty in Queen Creek, where he was seen carrying one of the stolen items, police say. Nutty was taken into custody, and narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on him as well.
Nutty was later booked into MCSO’s Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of trafficking in stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nutty was also booked on an outstanding Chandler warrant, police say.