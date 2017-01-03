Police investigate residential burglary at vacant Paradise Valley home

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a burglary that occurred at an unoccupied home listed for sale on Dec. 30, police officials say.
At 12:14 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Paradise Valley Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 5300 block of 37th Place in reference to a front door standing open at an unoccupied home that was listed for sale.
Officers arrived and cleared the home. They determined the house had been broken into, according to police.
No suspects were located, police said.
Sometime in the past 48 hours, the suspect entered the garage through an unlocked service door. Once inside the garage they kicked a hole in the dry wall and entered the home, said police.
Once inside the home they stole a refrigerator. Nothing else appears to have been taken, police said.
The case will be investigated by Paradise Valley police detectives.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.