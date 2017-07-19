Police: Gilbert man arrested driving stolen Paradise Valley vehicle

A man accused of numerous garage and vehicle burglaries in the Town of Paradise Valley in October 2016, has been arrested and formally charged, police officials say.
Through five separate burglaries in the southeastern portion of town in October 2016, one including a vehicle, Jeffrey Scott Douglas, 51, was identified as a suspect by the Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit, according to a police report.
On Dec. 22, 2016, Douglas was stopped while driving the reported stolen vehicle through Texas by Border Patrol Agents and was jailed in Hudspeth County on felony charges stemming from that stop.
Paradise Valley CIU’s Detective Porras interviewed Douglas, at which time he admitted to committing the five burglaries in town.
Charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and on July 18, Douglas was formally charged and had his initial court appearance on five counts of burglary, two counts of theft of a credit card, and one count of trafficking stolen property, in addition to others.
Douglas was remanded into custody on a $10,000 bond while also being held for a probation violation.