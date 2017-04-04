Police: deal struck in Cherokee Elementary vandalism case

A juvenile suspect identified in a Feb. 3 criminal damage case involving spray-painted swastikas, will not be entered into the justice system, according to Paradise Valley police officials.
At about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3, the Paradise Valley Police Department was notified about numerous locations where swastikas had been painted on property in and around Cherokee Elementary School at the 8800 block of 56th Street.
According to police officials, three teacher’s nameplates were damaged, two signs and an electrical box at 56th Street and Doubletree Road were defaced with a swastika, a universal sign of hate, ignorance and intolerance.
The Paradise Valley Criminal Investigations Unit began by contacting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Defamation League who indicated that this case did not appear to have any similarities to other possible anti-Semitic cases they were monitoring, police said.
Detective Marshall identified some persons of interest and through interviews and the analysis of cellular phone data he eventually identified a suspect who is a juvenile.
Det. Marshall worked with the Town Prosecutor and the juvenile’s family to bring a resolution to the case where the juvenile will be held responsible for his actions without the involvement of the juvenile justice system, police said.
Paradise Valley Police Department found no connection between the actions of this juvenile and any other local, state, national or international reports of anti-Semitic acts.
Anyone with information about this crime or other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the crime stopper at 480-948-7410.