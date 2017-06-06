Police: car jumps Lincoln Drive median, strikes vehicle head-on

A two-car collision that occurred on the evening of Friday, June 2, in the Town of Paradise Valley has resulted in no indication of life threatening injuries, police officials say.
Occurring on west-bound Lincoln Drive, in front of Applewood Animal Hospital, 6909 E. Lincoln Dr., two cars collided, after one vehicle jumped the median for an unknown reason, Paradise Valley police officials said in an emailed response to questions.
“There is no indication there were any life threatening injuries,” PVPD Lieutenant Michael P. Cole, said in the June 5 email.
“All indications were that one vehicle jumped the median for an unknown reason and struck the other head on.”
Lt. Cole says both drivers were transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, and has no updates on their conditions.