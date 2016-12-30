Police: car, gun, coins stolen from Paradise Valley home

An unlocked garage door led to a residential and vehicle burglary in Paradise Valley on Dec. 29, police officials say.
At 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a theft in the 5200 block of north Kasba Circle.
When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with the victim who said one of his vehicles was missing, according to police.
At the same time, additional officers were also on the scene of a suspicious vehicle in the 6600 block of east Malcomb Drive. That vehicle turned out to be the victim’s vehicle from the burglary, said police.
The vehicle was processed for evidence and released back to the victim.
In addition to his car being stolen, the victim reported the suspect(s) also took a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and two bags of silver and copper coins.
At this time, it is believed the suspects made entry through an unlocked, walk through garage door where they were then able to gain entry to the rest of the house, police said.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary are urged to call the police department at 480-948-7410.