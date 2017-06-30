Police: 1 arrested for stolen vehicle in Paradise Valley

The Paradise Valley Police Department arrested one man, after responding to a stolen vehicle alert on Thursday, June 29.
At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, June 29, the PVPD responded to a license plate reader hit on a stolen vehicle near north Tatum Boulevard and east Shea Boulevard, police officials say.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 6400 block of east Lincoln Drive, and a subsequent traffic stop resulted in the successful recovery of the vehicle and the arrest of the male driver, police say.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call 480-948-7410.