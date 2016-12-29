Paradise Valley residents discover trailer missing

One Paradise Valley home has fallen victim to a residential burglary, according to police officials.
At 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to the 4500 block of east McDonald Drive for a discovered residential burglary.
Sometime since Friday, Dec. 23, an unknown subject forced entry into the garage and stole a box trailer from inside, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident or any other crimes in Paradise Valley are urged to call the police at 480-948-7410.