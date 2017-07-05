Paradise Valley residential burglary occurs on July 2

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the area of north 52nd Street, on the evening of July 2.
Entry was found to have been made through an unsecured rear sliding glass door, police say. Valuables taken include electronics and jewelry.
An alarm was not in use, police said.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime. Anyone with information regarding this burglary are urged to call the PVPD at 480-948-7410.