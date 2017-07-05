Paradise Valley residential burglary occurs on July 2

Jul 5th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the area of north 52nd Street, on the evening of July 2.

At 5:18 p.m. on July 2, Paradise Valley police officers responded to a burglary report in the area of north 52nd Street and east Orchid Lane, according to police.

Entry was found to have been made through an unsecured rear sliding glass door, police say. Valuables taken include electronics and jewelry.

An alarm was not in use, police said.

The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime. Anyone with information regarding this burglary are urged to call the PVPD at 480-948-7410.

Tags · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie