Paradise Valley police seeks information on July 27 burglary

The Paradise Valley Police Department received a report of a residential burglary of a home under remodeling in the 5300 block of East Desert Vista Drive the morning of Thursday, July 27.
Upon arrival officers determined, that construction tools were taken from the residence, according to a press release. There was no evidence of forced entry, as it is believed a door was left unlocked. The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is following up on the reported crime, the release states.
Police officials contend locking your doors can prevent a burglar from gaining entry into local dwellings. Using alarms usually reduces the amount of time burglars are inside your house and the amount of property they have time to steal, police officials say.
If you have any information regarding this burglary, please call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.