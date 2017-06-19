Paradise Valley Police Department recover missing vehicle

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a license plate reader hit on an allegedly stolen pickup truck Saturday, June 17 in the area of Tatum and Shea Boulevards, resulting in the recovery of the vehicle.
The truck was confirmed stolen out of Gilbert, police say. It was then located and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the area of 7600 N. Shadow Mountain Road, according to a police report.
The vehicle was recovered without incident and one male and one female were taken into custody pending further investigation police say.
Police are looking for any more information about this incident as well as any other crimes in Paradise Valley, inviting those with information to call the police department crime stopper at 480-948-7410.
Police also are reminding residents to close their garages when not in use, lock their doors and set their alarms. Residents can email Community Resource Officer Kevin Albert at KAlbert@ParadiseValleyAZ.gov for a home security survey or tips on how to make their homes safer.